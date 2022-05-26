Delhi govt opens sports facilities till 10pm after reports of IAS walking dog in empty stadium

(Image: @abhinavsaha)

All state-run sports facilities to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his deputy Manish Sisodia recently.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm."

Athletes and coaches training at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi have been complaining for the last few months that they are being forced to finish training by 7 pm every day as an IAS sought to walk his dog there. According to the Indian Express, Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary (Revenue), Delhi Government comes there for a walk around 7.30 pm and has a dog along with him.

“We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” a coach told the publication.

After the controversy escalated, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a big decision. It has been said that now all the stadiums of Delhi will be opened for the players till 10 pm.

Sanjeev Khirwar is a 1994 batch IAS officer has completely denied the allegations. However, he accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk but not on a daily basis. “I would never ask an athlete to leave the stadium that belongs to them. Even if I visit, I go after the stadium is supposed to close…We don’t leave him (the pet) on the track…when no one is around we leave him but never at the cost of any athlete. If it’s something objectionable, I will stop it,” Khirwar said.

(Inputs from PTI)