COVID-19: Delhi government revises rates for RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, check new prices

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has revised the rates of COVID-19 tests – the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen tests in the capital city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the news on Twitter, “Delhi govt drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man.”

As per the revised rates, both the RT-PCR test and RAT will now cost Rs 300 in Delhi when samples are collected by teams sent by the government.

Here is a list of the revised rates of COVID-19 testing in Delhi:

Conventional RT PCR Test will cost Rs 300 for samples collected by teams from government or by collection sites of private Labs on the orders of any districts/hospitals.

Conventional RT PCR Test will cost Rs 400 for samples that are collected by teams from private labs and processed further at their lab for the government.

Conventional RT PCR Test at labs/private Hospitals/collection facilities where individuals bear the expense for samples given for paid testing will be Rs 500. This will include all kinds charges like sample collection and testing cost.

Conventional RT PCR Test where samples are collected via visit to an individual’s home will cost Rs 700. This will include all kinds charges like sample collection and testing cost.

Rapid Antigen detection Test (RAT) will cost Rs 300

Private labs have been mandated to collect samples from the testing sites as asked by Government teams from Chief District Medical Officer’s office or District Hospital.

Furthermore, sample processing, sharing of reports with individuals or government authorities and their uploading on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Portal should happen within 24 hours of sample collection at the latest.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.09 percent, as per the August 4 health bulletin. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.