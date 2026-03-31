Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

The long-pending licenses and lease agreements for four *Gaushalas* (cow shelters) has been renewed by the Delhi government during an event held at the Jan Seva Sadan. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented certificates of lease extension agreements to the representatives of these 'Gaushalas' and cleared the outstanding dues.

The long-pending licenses and lease agreements for four *Gaushalas* (cow shelters) has been renewed by the Delhi government during an event held at the Jan Seva Sadan. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented certificates of lease extension agreements to the representatives of these 'Gaushalas' and cleared the outstanding dues.

The Chief Minister also released over Rs 20 crore for cow welfare and said her government will develop 10 "modern" gaushalas.The amount covers fodder payments and outstanding dues of the four *Gaushalas* currently operating under the Delhi Government's Animal Husbandry Unit: Sultanpur Dabas, Revla Khanpur, Harevali, and Surhera.

Of Rs 20 crore amount, Rs 7.64 crore has been allocated to clear outstanding dues for the period from June 2024 to March 2025, while Rs 12.62 crore has been provided to cover fodder expenses for the period from April 2025 to January 2026. The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to swiftly provide all necessary facilities across 40 *Gaushalas*. In the first phase, special emphasis has been placed on the development of 10 modern *Gaushalas*. No financial or administrative hurdles will be allowed to stand in the way of serving the cattle population. The Chief Minister further remarked that the proper management of *Gaushalas* is not possible through government budgets alone, but rather requires a blend of continuous cooperation between the government and society, coupled with human compassion.

Earlier, the Delhi government invested Rs 62.6 crore in upgrading veterinary hospitals for equipped with modern equipment, surgical facilities, and vaccination services. The government has also designated spaces for feeding and caring for stray dogs. A Rs 40 crore project in Ghumanhera village was provided modern facilities for cow protection, milk production, and veterinary care. While presenting the 2026-27 Budget on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government’s approach extends beyond human welfare and several measures have been proposed for the care and protection of animals in the national capital.



(With PTI inputs)