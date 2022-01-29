Delhi government likely to make PUC certificate mandatory for filling fuel - Know what it means

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose together at Gadar 2's success party, netizens say 'Darr 2 loading'

Aditya L1 mission: First Earth-bound firing to raise orbit today; know how, what will happen in 125-day journey to Sun

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after rain washes out India vs Pakistan contest

Viral video: Girl impresses passersby with exceptional football skills in crowded mall, watch

Maharashtra: 2 dead, 4 injured as portion of decrepit building collapses in Bhiwandi

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose together at Gadar 2's success party, netizens say 'Darr 2 loading'

Aditya L1 mission: First Earth-bound firing to raise orbit today; know how, what will happen in 125-day journey to Sun

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after rain washes out India vs Pakistan contest

Lingerie brands owned by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance

Mohammed Shami's  birthday: Check out his luxury car and bike collection

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose together at Gadar 2's success party, netizens say 'Darr 2 loading'

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user claiming The Vaccine War won't succeed like The Kashmir Files

Jawan: When, where to watch pre-release event featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander

Delhi government likely to make PUC certificate mandatory for filling fuel - Know what it means

The PUC certificate is an important means for vehicles issued through registered PUC centres to control vehicular tailpipe emissions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

To ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in the national capital, the Delhi government will soon make the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate mandatory for filling fuel at pumps.

Speaking about the same, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "This is a very ambitious policy being brought forth by the Arvind Kejriwal government. North India, including Delhi, faces grave air pollution particularly in winter, With this policy in place, vehicles will be mandated to have their PUC certificate with them at the fuelling station. Thus, pollution levels of every single vehicle in the state will be kept in check from time to time."

"The policy will effectively help us ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi and residents can enjoy cleaner air. The policy is being placed for public opinion and review before being notified," he added.

The pollution under control (PUC) certificate is an important means for vehicles issued through registered PUC centres to control vehicular tailpipe emissions. Delhi has around 966 such centres spread over 10 zones.

They are instrumental in monitoring vehicular pollution and certifying the fitness of vehicles as per emission norms. Random checks are also done by Pollution Level Test Inspectors to ensure that accurate certificates are being issued by the PUC centres.

As per department experience, PUCC enforcement is highly effective when conducted at fuel stations, thus it has been proposed to make PUC certification mandatory for refuelling of vehicles at Petrol Pumps in Delhi, given the importance of non-polluting vehicles on road amidst the poor air quality levels of Delhi.

Along with the approval of the policy, the government is also working on setting up technology-based methods for effective implementation of this policy to ensure those vehicle owners, as well as petrol pump owners, don't face any inconvenience and there are no long queues because of checking of PUC certificate.

While the exact mechanisms are being worked out, these methods can also include technologies like RFID, the Delhi government said in a release.

