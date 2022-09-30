Delhi: Government collects revenue of over Rs 700 crore in one month under old excise policy | Photo: File

The Delhi government earned a revenue of Rs 768 crore in one month under the old excise policy regime implemented from September 1, officials said on Friday. The government had reverted back to old excise regime from September 1, withdrawing its new policy (2021-22) implemented from November 17, 2021.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Delhi government after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had in July this year recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

"Under the existing policy implemented from September 1, a revenue of Rs 768 crore has been earned including Rs 460 crore as excise duty and an estimated amount of Rs 140 crore as VAT," a senior Delhi government officer said.

READ | From IAF officer to ex-Jharkhand Minister: Who is KN Tripathi? Latest contender in Congress presidential race

Under the existing policy, four corporations of Delhi government -- DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC, DCCWS -- have opened retail vends across the city. The September month profit of the four corporations was Rs 40 crore, the officer said.

So far, the four corporations have opened 400 liquor shops in the city. The number will go up to 700 by the year end, the officials said. The Excise Department has also registered over 500 brands of different liquors and the number will rise further with more registrations, they said. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, the first quarter revenue in 2022-23 was Rs 1,485 crore, which was 37.51 per cent less than the budget estimates of Rs 2,375 crore, the officials said.

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist hideout found near LoC in Gurez sector; weapons and ammunition seized