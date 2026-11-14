Delhi gang rape case: 450-page chargesheet filed against 3 accused, over 55 witnesses named

Nearly two months after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at knifepoint in Delhi's Astha Kunj Park on her birthday, police have filed a 450-page chargesheet against three accused before the Saket Court.

Delhi Police has filed a 450-page chargesheet against three men accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi. The alleged incident took place on September 22, the survivor's birthday.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Saket Court against Asif, Hemant and Mukesh. Police have named 55 witnesses in the case, including the survivor and her friend, who was present when the alleged assault took place.

The accused have been charged with gang rape, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also invoked Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

CCTV footage, phone records included as evidence

According to sources, the chargesheet contains mobile phone location data of all three accused, CCTV footage showing their movement in the area and their call detail records. Statements from witnesses, including the survivor's friend, have also been included in the police investigation.

The three accused were arrested in September and subsequently sent to judicial custody by a Saket court.

Survivor had visited temple with friend on birthday

According to the survivor's statement recorded in the FIR, she had gone to Kalkaji Temple with her friend on September 22. The two later reached Astha Kunj Park at around 7 pm.

Before entering the park through Gate No. 7, they reportedly bought chips and a bottle of water. They were sitting on a bench and eating when three men allegedly approached them from behind.

The survivor stated that the men caught hold of her friend, slapped her and took away both girls' mobile phones.

Accused allegedly threatened survivor with gun and knives

According to the survivor's account, two of the men then asked her to move towards a nearby bush. She reportedly asked them to speak to her and contact her mother. During this time, one of the accused allegedly told another, "Asif bhai, take out the gun."

The survivor alleged that Asif took out a black gun and showed it to her. The three men then allegedly produced knives and took her towards a darker section of the park.

Asif reportedly asked Hemant to keep watch over the survivor's friend. He then allegedly held a knife against the 17-year-old's neck and sexually assaulted her.

Survivor alleges second assault at another location

The survivor further alleged that after the first assault, Asif called Hemant and said he would bring Deepu. Hemant then allegedly took her to another nearby location, where she was sexually assaulted again at knifepoint.

According to her statement, the third accused was referred to as Deepu by the other two men. The chargesheet, however, identifies the three accused as Asif, Hemant and Mukesh.

The investigation is now before the Saket Court, which will consider the charges and evidence submitted by Delhi Police.