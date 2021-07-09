Delhi’s Gaffar, Naiwala market of Karol Bagh to remain shut till Sunday for flouting guidelines

After East Delhi markets, the Gaffar Market and Naiwala Market of Karol Bagh have now been found to have flouted COVID-19 rules. As punishment, these two markets will remain closed for 48 hours from 10 pm on Friday till 10 pm on July 11, as per the latest order from the Delhi government.

DDA market in Sector-13 of Rohini will also remain shut till July 12 for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Earlier, Laxmi Nagar main market and other adjoining markets namely Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, and Guru Ramdas Nagar were shut down on the orders of the East Delhi district administration for violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour till July 5.

However, two days after being ordered to be closed till July 5 for flouting COVID-19 norms, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the Laxmi Nagar market to reopen after getting assurance from traders that COVID-appropriate behaviour would be followed.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate stood at 0.12%, the same as on Wednesday. The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,008, according to the latest bulletin.

To deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here.