Delhi: Four arrested, two minors apprehended for the murder of 21-year-old boy

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested 4 men while two minor girls were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old boy named Neeraj, who was honey-trapped by a minor girl and her friend in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area last Sunday.

The police said it was a tattoo of his name on the right arm which led the police to Neeraj’s murderers. His body was found in a forest area near Tughlakabad.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Kumar, who prepares legal documents for advocates. Kumar had hatched the plan to kill Neeraj, a resident of Faridabad, who was his girlfriend’s relative. Neeraj was among the family members who had opposed to Kumar’s marriage with his girlfriend and had thrashed him.

Police said the victim was honey-trapped by a minor girl and her friend, who took Neeraj to a secluded spot in the forest, where four men stabbed him to death. He was beheaded and his face was burnt with petrol. All the accused have been arrested.

Kumar had brought together his minor sister; her friend Ravi Sahai, a delivery boy at a grocery shop; Sumit, who plays dhol in marriages and Parvez Alam, a DJ by profession, to trap and kill Neeraj.

According to police, it was on a Sunday around 11.30 am when an unidentified, partially burnt body with multiple deep stab wounds and head almost beheaded, was found near Tughlakabad Fort. The body had no source of identification on it except a tattoo mark on the right forearm that read — Neeraj.

“After questioning several people, the man’s identity was established as one Neeraj, a resident of Village Nangla in Faridabad, Haryana). Probe revealed that Neeraj was in a relationship with a minor girl for the past 10-15 days and that she had called the deceased to meet her, hours before the murder came to light,” said Deputy commissioner of police (southeast), Chinmoy Biswal.

The girl revealed that she is Shiv Kumar’s sister. She said that she took Neeraj and his friend Manoj to Tughlakabad Fort to introduce them to one of her friends, also a minor. “She disclosed that when they took Neeraj to the forest, Kumar and his friends Sumit, Parwez and Ravi attacked him and stabbed him to death. They also slit his throat and later poured petrol to burn his face to make his identification a task for police,” Biswal said.

Police said the accused also planned to eliminate Manoj, but he managed to escape after seeing Neeraj’s brutal murder. Biswal said the accused primarily tried to misguide the police probe by raising suspicion of murder on Manoj, saying that he killed Neeraj and fled from the scene of crime. On this, Manoj was also apprehended, but was found not involved in the conspiracy, police added.

“The accused also confessed that they disposed off their cell phones and SIM cards in the forest, which they had learnt by watching crime-themed TV shows,” said a senior police officer.