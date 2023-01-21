Delhi: Fire breakout in Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel; six fire engines spotted

Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

ANI, the news agency has captured the scene. ANI has tweeted, "Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway."

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

No injuries were recorded, and the fire was brought under control.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle.

It was brought under control and no injuries were reported. In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi`s Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders.