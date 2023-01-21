Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

Delhi: Fire breakout in Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel; six fire engines spotted

Suncity Hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi, caught fire today. There are six fire engines on the scene.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Delhi: Fire breakout in Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel; six fire engines spotted
Delhi: Fire breakout in Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel; six fire engines spotted

Connaught Place’s Suncity Hotel in New Delhi caught fire today. Six fire engines are on the spot. Further details are awaited.

ANI, the news agency has captured the scene. ANI has tweeted, "Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway."

No injuries were recorded, and the fire was brought under control.

In July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. 

It was brought under control and no injuries were reported. In a similar incident on January 16, a fire broke out in Delhi`s Shakarpur which was doused with the help of eight fire tenders. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Four home remedies to reverse dry skin in winters
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.