Delhi Elections: Will freebies help Kejriwal retain New Delhi seat?

As Delhi elections are less than a week away, attempts to woo the voters have intensified. The New Delhi constituency, which goes to polls on February 8, along with 69 other seats, will see a tri-party competition between AAP, BJP and Congress.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a re-election from the seat, both BJP and Congress have fielded less-known first-timers from the constituency against him. BJP's Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, both little-known faces, are in the fray.

The New Delhi Assembly was carved out of the Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar constituencies in 2008. It has a history of being represented by the Delhi chief minister. In 2008, Congress leader and former Delhi CM Late Sheila Dikshit defeated BJP's Vijay Jolly. Later in 2013 and 2015, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal won the seat.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

AAP is contesting from all 70 seats for the Delhi elections while BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.