Delhi elections: Polling officer dies of heart attack in Babarpur

In a tragic news, a teacher deployed for poll duty at the MCD primary school in Delhi's Babarpur died of heart attack.

Even before the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections started on Saturday morning, the polling officer, Udham Singh, complained of chest pain and severe uneasiness. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. The police has sent his body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, polling for the Delhi Assembly elections has started and will continue till 6 PM. Till the time of writing this report, 15.45% of voters had exercised their right to vote.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.

Although the BJP has a political dominance across the nation. the situation in the national capital is completely opposite.

While AAP is banking upon the work it has done in the last five years, including the freebies, BJP has a tough task to get hold of the national capitals, provided that certain developments in the recent past have promoted an anti-BJP sentiment in Delhi voters.