Delhi elections: Can Congress' Alka Lamba woo voters of Chandani Chowk?

Congress has given the ticket to Alka Lamba from the Chandni Chowk constituency for the Delhi elections 2020. She'll be contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Parlad Singh Sawhney and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta.

Lamba, who won the seat in 2015 from AAP left the party in September last year following a rift with the leadership. She later joined the Congress. She had defeated BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta by over 18,000 votes.

She had served in the Congress for 20 years before she quit the grand old party and joined the AAP and won the 2015 Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk.

Lamba had quit the Congress in 2014 to be a part of Arvind Kejriwal's team but returned to the Congress after five years.

The politician had been at odds with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal after the party lost the Lok Sabha Polls in 2019. She had sought accountability from Kejriwal. Later, she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of party lawmakers.

She was disqualified from the legislative assembly in September on the ground of defection. The order of her disqualification was issued by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel days after she announced joining the Congress.

Known as the historical centre of Old Delhi, Chandani Chowk is one of the smallest constituencies in terms of electorate. The seat was ruled by Congress between 1998 and 2015, before AAP changed the whole game in the capital in 2015 when it secured 67 out of 70 seats.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.