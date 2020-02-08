Delhi Election results: AAP wins Tughalakabad constituency, here's all you need to know

The Tughalakabad constituency is said to be one of the most economically backward constituencies of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won the v seat. Party member Sahi Ram defeated BJP's Vikram Bidhuri by 13,758 votes.

For the demographics, the constituency houses a significant number of voters from the Gujjar community. Purvanchali voters are also present in the constituency.

Here is a brief profile of the Tughalakabad:

Constituency Name: Tughalakabad

Constituency Number: 52

Total voters: 1,02,831

Previous elections: Sahi Ram from AAPwon the seat in 2015 while in 2013 elections, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri emerged as the winner.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP contested from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP contested on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contested on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress fought on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fought on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling was held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, were 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats were held on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.