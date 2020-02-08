Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Rajinder Nagar constituency

The Rajinder Nagar is considered a politically powerful seat in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. Dominated by the Punjabi community, Rajinder Nagar is situated in central Delhi.

But in this Punjabi community-dominated seat, Raghav Chadha competes with RP Singh, an old name of BJP and a well-known name of Delhi politics.

The seat is likely to witness a tough fight between the two. Congress has given the ticket to former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President Rocky Tussied.

Here is a brief profile of the Rajinder Nagar seat:

Constituency Name: Rajinder Nagar

Constituency Number: 39

Total voters: 1,14,198

Previous elections: Vijendra Garg Vijay from AAP won the seat in 2015 elections after the AAP emerged as an anti-corruption party.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.