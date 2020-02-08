Delhi Elections: All you need to know about New Delhi constituency

The New Delhi Assembly was carved out of the Gole Market and Sarojini Nagar constituencies in 2008. It has a history of being represented by the Delhi chief minister.

In 2008, Congress leader and former Delhi CM Late Sheila Dikshit defeated BJP's Vijay Jolly. Later in 2013 and 2015, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal won the seat.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a re-election from the seat, both BJP and Congress have fielded less-known first-timers from the constituency against him.

BJP's Delhi unit Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal, both little-known faces, are in the fray.

Here is a brief profile of the New Delhi seat:

Constituency Name: New Delhi

Constituency Number: 40

Total voters: 88,225

Previous elections: Delhi Chief Minister won the seat in both 2015 elections. Earlier, former CM Sheila Dikshit won the seat.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.