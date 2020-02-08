Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Malviya Nagar constituency

Delhi's Malviya Nagar constituency will choose a new representative on February 8 when it goes to polls. The seat is of key importance of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as its leader Somnath Bharti will be seeking his third term in the constituency.

The BJP has fielded former councilor Shailendra Singh Moti while Congress candidate Neetu Verma, a former DUSU president will represent the party.

The incumbent MLA Somnath Bharti belongs to AAP.

Here is a brief profile of the Malviya Nagar seat:

Constituency Name: Malviya Nagar

Constituency Number: 43

Total voters: 92,690

Previous elections: AAP member Somnath Bharti won the seat twice in 2015 elections as well as 2013 elections as AAP emerged as an anti-corruption party.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.