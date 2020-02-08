Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Jangpura constituency

The Jangpura area is residence to both upper-middle class and lower class localities. It will go to polls along with 69 other seats on February 8.

A Congress stronghold till 2013, the constituency will witness a three-way fight between BJP, AAP, and Congress.

The incumbent MLA, Praveen Kumar, belongs to AAP. He will compete with BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi and Congress' Talvinder Singh Marwah. Marwah is said to be a strong contender this time.

Here is a brief profile of the Jangpura seat:

Constituency Name: Jangpura

Constituency Number: 41

Total voters: 91,067

Previous elections: AAP member Praveen Kumar won the seat in 2015 elections after it emerged as an anti-corruption party.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.