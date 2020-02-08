Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Delhi Cantonment seat

The Delhi Cantonment, situated in central Delhi, is one of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly. The seat will go to polls on February 8.

The seat will witness tough competition between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Currently, the seat is ruled by AAP MLA Surender Singh.

While BJP has fielded Manish Singh from the seat, AAP has roped in Virender Singh Kadian to contest the seat. Congress’ Sandeep Tanwar will also try his luck in the elections.

Here is a brief profile of the Delhi Cantonment seat:

Constituency Name: Delhi Cantt.

Constituency Number: 38

Total voters: 77,222

Previous elections: Incumbent MLA Surender Singh won the seat in both 2015 and 2013 elections. In 2013, Singh defeated BJP’s Karan Singh Tanwar after the AAP emerged as an anti-corruption party.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.