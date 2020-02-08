Delhi Elections: All you need to know about Chhatarpur constituency

South Delhi's Chhatarpur is set to witness a tough fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Key issues that will decide the outcome of the elections include road congestion, poor sanitation, sewerage, inadequate water supply, among others.

While AAP has fielded its incumbent MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar from the seat, BJP's Bramha Singh Tanwar and Congress candidate Satish Lohia will try to their best to dislodge AAP from the seat.

Here is a brief profile of the Chhatarpur seat:

Constituency Name: Chhatarpur

Constituency Number: 46

Total voters: 1,24,073

Previous elections: AAP member Kartar Singh Tanwar won the seat in 2015 elections after it emerged as an anti-corruption party. The seat was won by BJP in 2013 and Congress in 2008.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.