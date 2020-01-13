Delhi Elections 2020: BJP core group meets to finalise candidates

As the Delhi Assembly Elections are less than one month away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Core Group meeting that lasted for almost seven hours.

The meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah. It started at 8 PM on Sunday and went on till 3 AM on Monday.

The meeting was attended by many senior BJP leaders including BJP's working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, Shyam Jaju, Manoj Tiwari, Delhi's Organisation Minister Siddharthan, Vijay Goel, Bijender Gupta, and Anil Jain.

According to sources, a detailed discussion was held over the names of candidates for 45 seats in the upcoming Delhi elections. The list of names is said to be based on the feedback received from the central survey as well as a public survey.

The sources further added that priority will be given to new faces, and some surprise candidates may also emerge on the list.

For the remaining seats, another meeting will be held today (January 13) to discuss the names. Following that, the names of the candidates will be sealed in the Central Election Committee meeting.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.