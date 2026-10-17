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Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash-II to face restrictions from October 16-20

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in CR Park, Greater Kailash-II and nearby South Delhi areas from October 16 to 20 as large crowds are expected for Durga Puja celebrations.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

Delhi Durga Puja traffic advisory: CR Park, Greater Kailash-II to face restrictions from October 16-20
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Durga Puja celebrations in South Delhi are expected to bring large crowds to Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Greater Kailash-II and nearby areas between October 16 and 20. To manage the expected rush, Delhi Traffic Police will impose restrictions every day from 4 pm until midnight.

Visitors and devotees travelling in private vehicles will not be allowed to enter CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during these hours.

The traffic police said the Puja pandals are located in residential areas where roads are relatively narrow and dedicated parking spaces for visitors are not available.

These roads may see heavy congestion

Several major roads and stretches are expected to experience increased traffic during the celebrations.

These include:

  • Outer Ring Road between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover

  • Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park

  • August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road

  • Mehrauli-Badarpur Road between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard

  • Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats, Kalkaji, and Jamia Hamdard

  • Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover

  • Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover

  • Internal roads in and around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid these routes unless necessary.

Metro recommended for visitors

Devotees have been advised to use the Delhi Metro to reach the Puja venues instead of bringing private vehicles. Taxi and auto-rickshaw drop-off points have been designated near Greater Kailash and Nehru Enclave Metro stations. Visitors can use these points before proceeding towards the Puja pandals.

Illegal parking to attract action

The advisory said unauthorised parking will not be allowed in the affected areas. Vehicles found parked illegally or blocking traffic are likely to be towed away, and action will be taken against their owners under the law.

The traffic police has also asked taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers not to stop on main carriageways to drop off passengers, as this could further slow down traffic.

Delhi Traffic Police issues travel tips

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, leave early and keep extra travel time in hand during the five-day celebrations. The traffic police has urged road users to follow traffic rules and comply with instructions given by personnel deployed in the affected areas.

Authorities have appealed to commuters and visitors to cooperate with traffic personnel so that traffic movement remains smooth during the Durga Puja celebrations.

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