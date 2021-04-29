Delhi does not have doses for phase 3 vaccination drive, CM Kejriwal to hold meeting with officials

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that the national capital does not have sufficient doses for phase 3 vaccination that is going to begin on May 1. He added that vaccine orders have been placed with manufacturers. Jain further said that preparations to give jabs in the third phase have been completed.

"We don't have vaccines at present, have requested the companies to provide it. We will tell you in a day or two (about inoculating for this category on May 1)," he said.

Speaking on positivity rate, Jain said, "Over last 1.5 months, the daily positivity rate has never been below the 10-day average. But in the last three days, it has gone below."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials later in the day over the situation of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi. Jain will also be present at the meeting.

India on Wednesday opened registration for all citizens above 18 years of age and till 44 years. As many as 1.33 crore people have signed up for the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In the 18 to 44 years age group, India has 59.46 crore people. Covering them all in a single phase is a huge task. Many states are already complaining of vaccine shortages ahead of the vaccination on May 1.