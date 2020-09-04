Delhi: Doctor arrested for duping people by giving fake COVID-19 test report

Delhi police have busted a gang of doctor and his partner accused of giving fake Covid-19 test reports. Operating in the from Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi, the duo tested more than 75 people for Coronavirus at a rate of Rs 2400 per test. To make it look real this gang used an established pathology lab logo. The samples collected for testing Coronavirus from patients never reached any Covid-19 testing lab and were destroyed.

Covid-19 may have installed economic activity but many have found their way of earning many in dubious ways in the pandemic. Accused number one Dr. Kush Parashar and his partner devised a similar method to take advantage of making easy money.

On August 30, Hauz Khas Police received a complaint that some people are misusing the pathology lab's name for giving fake Covid-19 test reports. The complainant runs a nurse help agency. One of the nurse names was incorrect in the test report. He straight away went to the pathology lab mentioned and requested for correction.

The pathology lab did not find any test conducted by the name given. This prompted the nurse agency owner to file a complaint with the police. On investigation, police found that Dr. Parashar and his partner Amit were forging Covid-19 test reports.

Police have booked both of them and have started an investigation into the case. Police are also looking out for all those who got cheated with fake Coronavirus test reports by this gang.

Also read CSK to start IPL 2020 training after COVID-19 negative results

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing another surge in the Covid-19 cases. It registered the highest single-day cases during the last 67 days on Thursday. The capital city had recovered from its worst phase in June this year after ramping up testing and tracing methods. Delhi Metro will resume its services in a phased manner from Monday, September 7.