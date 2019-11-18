Delhi: Dip in pollution level, but AQI remains in 'poor' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning has been recorded in the 'poor' category providing no relief to the citizens of Delhi. With PM 2.5 at 211, the overall AQI in Delhi is in the poor category.

The overall AQI falls in the poor category while some places were under the 'moderate' category.

According to Air Quality Index (AQI), major pollutants in Delhi’s Lodhi Road, PM 2.5 at 188 in 'moderate' category and PM 10 at 174 in the 'moderate' category.

Gurguram's AQI has also been recorded in the 'poor' category with PM 2.5 at 268.

The air quality index in Noida was recorded in the 'moderate category' today morning at PM 2.5 at 187.

On Saturday, the AQI at certain places in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category.

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over the increasing air pollution in the city. The court also noted that the Odd-Even scheme might not be the solution to curb air pollution.

The top court also asked the Centre to prepare a road map for the installation of air-purifying towers across the national capital to deal with the pollution crisis.

It also urged the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report on the same. The court also directed the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and other civic bodies to co-operate with the monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of court orders

On November 14-15, all public schools in Delhi and Noida were closed in view of the pollution levels. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had also earlier ordered industries from using coal and other fuels. The hot mix plants were asked to remain closed till November 15.