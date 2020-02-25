Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets clean chit over Jamia violence tweet

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia got a clean chit from the Delhi Police for his tweet that accused police personnel of setting DTC buses of fire during the violence that broke out in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia university in December last year.

In its Action Taken Report (ATR), the Delhi police stated that no cognizable offence is made out against Sisodia. "No cognizable offense is made out against Sisodia from the contents of his tweet. Sisodia only tweet his opinion on a video clip that was running on news channels", the ATR said.

"From the perusal of complaint, it is revealed that the tweets are mere allegation against police and no offence under sections 153, 153-A, 504 and 505 IPC is made out," the ATR says.

Earlier, a court had asked the police to submit an ATR after a complaint was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastav seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for spreading fake news during Jamia violence.

The complainant argued that in December month, after CAA passed, there was violence and unrest in South Delhi. DTC buses were found burning and there were pictures of the police officials pouring some liquid. Sisodia, despite holding a responsible position, took to Twitter and without verifying it accused Delhi police personnel of setting a fire.

A criminal complaint was then filed in the special MP/MLA magistrate court in Delhi against Sisodia.

Three DTC buses were set ablazr in the Bharat Nagar area on December 15 after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in the area.