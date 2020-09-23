Delhi gang carries out daring daylight robbery of underground cables in Janakpuri, arrested

The eight-member gang conducted the robbery in broad daylight without raising any suspicion as they wore proper attire and followed all necessary safety norms.

The Delhi Police have arrested a gang from the Janakpuri area for stealing copper wires worth Rs 10 lakh. The eight-member gang conducted the robbery in broad daylight without raising any suspicion as they wore proper attire and followed all necessary safety norms.

The gang excavated an MTNL site in Janakpuri using a JCB machine and cut the underground cable worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

They would then take out of copper from inside the cable, and sell that in the market.

They also had a fake letter or a copy of the order from MTNL which allegedly permitted for the excavation to be carried out. This was done to make sure no one made any inquires about the excavation.

The leader of this gang, Azharuddin is repeat offender, he has previously committed three similar robbery incidents.

All the accused arrested are originally from a village named Taran in Bihar. Azharuddin had gathered everyone and included them in the robbery.

The police have recovered Rs 6 lakh worth copper wire from them.