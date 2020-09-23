Delhi gang carries out daring daylight robbery of underground cables in Janakpuri, arrested

Headlines

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Major setback for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup as key players set to miss initial games

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Bollywood actresses who are trained Kathak dancers

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi gang carries out daring daylight robbery of underground cables in Janakpuri, arrested

The eight-member gang conducted the robbery in broad daylight without raising any suspicion as they wore proper attire and followed all necessary safety norms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police have  arrested a gang from the Janakpuri area for stealing copper wires worth Rs 10 lakh. The eight-member gang conducted the robbery in broad daylight without raising any suspicion as they wore proper attire and followed all necessary safety norms.

The gang excavated an MTNL site in Janakpuri using a JCB machine and cut the underground cable worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

They would then take out of copper from inside the cable, and sell that in the market. 

They also had a fake letter or a copy of the order from MTNL which allegedly permitted for the excavation to be carried out. This was done to make sure no one made any inquires about the excavation. 

The leader of this gang, Azharuddin is repeat offender, he has previously committed three similar robbery incidents. 

All the accused arrested are originally from a village named Taran in Bihar. Azharuddin had gathered everyone and included them in the robbery.

The police have recovered Rs 6 lakh worth copper wire from them.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana government orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, check rain forecast for Uttarakhand, UP, other states

Mumbai City FC to face Neymar's Al Hilal in AFC Champions League on this date

Sana Satish Babu exonerated by Delhi High Court

Clash of apex predators: Viral video reveals bone-chilling tiger vs lion face-off, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE