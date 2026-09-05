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Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi

Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi

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Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi

A 15-year-old Class IX student was killed after allegedly being stabbed in the thigh during a dispute over his friendship with a female schoolmate in Nangloi.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi
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A 15-year-old Class IX student was killed after he was allegedly stabbed in the thigh during a fight over his friendship with a female schoolmate in Delhi’s Nangloi area. Police said three juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended within a few hours.

Boy attacked on way to school

According to police, the student was travelling to school with his friends and a female schoolmate when three boys stopped them. The accused allegedly questioned the girl about her friendship with the deceased, leading to an argument.

The situation initially appeared to settle, and the student and his friends began walking back home. However, around 15 to 20 minutes later, the same three boys allegedly stopped them again and started another argument over the girl’s friendship with the student.

During the second confrontation, one of the boys allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager in his right thigh. The three accused then fled from the spot, police said.

Teen dies due to blood loss

Police received information at around 1:51 pm on Thursday that the injured boy had been admitted to Sonia Hospital. A police team reached the hospital and found that the student had suffered a stab wound measuring around 3 inches by 1.5 inches on his right thigh. Despite treatment, he died due to excessive blood loss.

A murder case has been registered at Nangloi Police Station under FIR No. 344/26.

Police said all three juveniles allegedly involved in the attack were apprehended within a few hours of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

19-year-old student found dead in Rajouri Garden

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old BA third-year student was found dead near the Mall of Rajouri in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, police said. The body was discovered on Saturday by Head Constable Avdesh while he was carrying out routine patrolling in the area. The incident was subsequently reported to Rajouri Garden Police Station.

According to DCP West District Hareshwar V Swami, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were sent to the spot after the body was found. The teams examined the scene as part of the investigation.

Police also recovered a handwritten suicide note from the deceased. Investigators have so far found no evidence suggesting foul play, police said.

Investigation underway

While the Nangloi case is being investigated as a murder, police have not found evidence of foul play in the separate Rajouri Garden death. Further investigation into both cases is underway.

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