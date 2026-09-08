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Delhi crime: 28-year-old man dies after being shot, police launch probe

A 28-year-old man was shot dead near Delhi’s New Sabzi Mandi, while police separately rescued an eight-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped for ransom in Bhalswa Dairy.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 02:09 PM IST

Delhi crime: 28-year-old man dies after being shot, police launch probe
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A 28-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times near New Sabzi Mandi in Delhi’s Azadpur area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Alam, son of Md. Hanif, and a resident of Jahangir Puri.

Police recover cartridges from crime scene

The incident came to light after the Duty Constable at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital informed police that a man with gunshot injuries had been admitted there. A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rishi Pal reached the hospital and began an initial enquiry. Doctors, however, declared Alam dead.

Police later established that the shooting took place at around 1:45 AM near Shop No. A-1500 at New Sabzi Mandi. Investigators inspected the location and found bloodstains and empty cartridges. A mobile crime team was also called in to collect evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the law. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and working to identify those responsible.

Eight-year-old kidnapped for Rs 80 lakh ransom rescued

In another case, Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom in the Bhalswa Dairy area on September 4. Two accused persons were arrested in connection with the case, while four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were also apprehended, officials said.

The child was rescued safely within hours following a midnight-to-dawn operation launched after the kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh through WhatsApp calls. The demand was later reduced to Rs 40 lakh.

Police received the kidnapping complaint on September 2, following which a case was registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station under Section 140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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