Delhi's positivity rate nears 20 per cent amid spike in COVID cases, L-G says 'pandemic far from over'

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has jumped to 19.20 per cent, the health department said on Tuesday. The capital has reported 917 new cases, 1,566 recoveries, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the city reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

As capital reported a spike in covid numbers and positivity rate, authorities have also reported a surge in hospitalisations and have warned people to follow Covid protocols including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Delhi Lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over".

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.

“Did a detailed review of the situation of corona in Delhi with the officials today. Currently, 90% of Delhi's new Covid hospitalisation cases have not administered the third dose. This is a clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against Covid,” Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday.

आज अधिकारियों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना के स्थिति की विस्तृत समीक्षा की



वर्तमान में दिल्ली के नए COVID hospitalization cases में से 90 लोगों ने तीसरा डोज नहीं लगवाया है



ये साफ प्रमाण है कि तीसरे डोज से COVID के खिलाफ बचाव में बहुत मदद मिल रही है.. pic.twitter.com/JsJeuVwDhc August 16, 2022

