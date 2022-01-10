Delhi COVID-19 update: Positivity rate reaches 25%, 17 deaths in past 24 hours

On Monday, Delhi recorded 19,166 fresh COVID-19 cases marking a slight reduction from the 22,751 cases reported yesterday. With this, the positivity rate has climbed to 25 per cent. The national capital also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest Delhi State health bulletin, 44028 patients are COVID-19 positive patients in Home isolation. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city was 76670.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Monday has suspended dine-in facility at restaurants and closed bars. As per the DDMA, there is no possibility of imposing a full lockdown yet.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal recently tweeted, “In view of the increase in positive cases it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone”.

A DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, discussed ways to strictly enforce COVID-19 related restrictions to curb the rising cases and the Omicron variant.

Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the COVID-19 situation in the city and talked about the possibility of a lockdown in a press conference. During his address, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control.

During the press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation across the city is currently under control and is being closely monitored by all the authorities. He also reassured the residents of the national capital, saying that there is no need to panic.