Delhi COVID-19: Traders association writes to Lt Governor, CM Kejriwal to extend lockdown till May 17

Expressing concern over the rising COVID-19 cases, the traders' associations across the national capital have demanded an extension of Delhi lockdown till May 17.

The traders' associations have written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday regarding this and suggesting an extension of the lockdown till May 17.

During a meeting called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a few traders associations decided to go for a voluntary lockdown for the next week in their respective areas.

However, some of the traders want the Delhi government to make a formal announcement for the strict implementation of the lockdown.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the people were suffering due to a lack of medical facilities.

Some traders alleged that despite the lockdown, some people were opening their godowns and shops to supply goods to retailers.

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Delhi government to extend the lockdown till 15 May.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 1 had announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week till May 10.

The demand from the traders comes at a time when the national capital has the maximum COVID-19 cases and deaths per million of all states in India.

The infection tally of Delhi rose to 12,92,867 on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 24.92%, a bit higher than 24.29% a day ago. The death toll rose to 18,739. On Thursday, 335 people had succumbed to the viral infection.