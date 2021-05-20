Delhi lockdown to be lifted? Here's what CM Kejriwal said

Delhi on Thursday reported 3,231 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since April 2, when the city had registered 3,594 new infections. Delhi`s overall Covid situation has improved considerably in the last few weeks and the COVID-19 caseload in the national capital continues to show a downward graph. This is the second consecutive day since April 5 that the daily tally of new cases in the national capital dropped below the 4,000-mark.

With the city under lockdown since April 19, there have been speculations that the restrictions will be lifted soon. However, responding to such speculations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that a decision on the lockdown will be taken over the weekend after discussing it with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

“Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will tell you,” Kejriwal said on Thursday evening.

On Sunday (May 16) Kejriwal had announced that his government has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown for one more week. He said that instead of May 17, the lockdown has been extended till next Monday (May 24), at 5 am in Delhi.

During the lockdown, essential services like medicine shops, vegetable shops, groceries will be allowed but shop owners and customers will have to ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Thursday also informed that his government will declare black fungus an epidemic if the need arises and appealed to hospitals to use steroids in COVID treatment in a controlled manner.

"We will declare the black fungus situation in Delhi an epidemic if the need arises...I want to appeal to all hospitals and doctors to use steroids in a controlled amount. The patients need to control their sugar levels. Mixture of steroids and (blood) sugar is causing black fungus," Kejriwal told the media.