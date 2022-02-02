Delhi Covid-19 curbs to get relaxed soon? LG Baijal, DDMA to take call on February 4

With the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreasing each day, many are in hopes that the government will ease the night curfew timings and all the other Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the national capital soon.

It is likely that the final decision regarding further easing the Covid-19 norms in Delhi will be announced by the government soon, as the Lieutenant Government of the city, Anil Baijal is set to chair a high-level meeting with the authorities to discuss the same.

LG Anil Baijal is set to chair a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on February 4, in view of the current Covid-19 situation in Delhi. It is expected that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be attending the meeting.

Last week, the Kejriwal-led AAP government decided to ease some of the strict Covid-19 restrictions implemented in the city due to the high positivity rate. The Delhi government decided to do away with the weekend curfew and reopened restaurants and bars for dine-in services with 50 percent capacity.

Though restaurants and eateries have been opened in the city, gyms and spas have not been instructed to reopen for now. The night curfew in Delhi still remains in place, while the educational institutes have been asked to remain closed till further notice.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders in Delhi are urging the government to lift some of the existing Covid-19 curbs as it is causing problems for business owners. Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged CM Kejriwal to reopen the gyms and spas in the city when the restaurants remain open, alleging discrimination against them.