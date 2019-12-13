Delhi court adjourns hearing in Nirbhaya gangrape case till Nov 18

The hearing in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case was adjourned till November 18 by a Delhi Court on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora, who was hearing a plea by the victim's parents seeking execution of all the convicts to be expedited, took the decision.

"When we have fought for 7 years, we can wait for another week. On 18 December, their (convicts in the case) death warrant will be issued," said Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim after coming out of the court.

The hearing was conducted in Delhi's Patiala Court on Friday at 10 AM with the four convicts appearing via video conferencing. The decision was taken citing security reasons and a threat to their lives by the enraged public over the rise in the number of rape incidents in the country. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 AM.

Counsel for Nirbhaya's parents, Seema Kushwaha, had sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay.

On November 29, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had directed the convicts to appear before the court on December 13. The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition.

Meanwhile, both Delhi government and the Centre have recommended the President to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts Vinay Sharma. Another convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on the death sentence.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

The four rapists were given death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.