Delhi: Couple, 4-month son critically injured as acid-tanker's pipe bursts

The incident happened when the acid factory owner and the driver of the tanker were loading acid into the vehicle.

A couple and their four-month-old son were critically injured after a pipe burst in a tanker laden with acid in Delhi's Wazirpur on Thursday.

The husband and wife, with their four-year-old son, were riding in their scooty when a pipe burst in the acid-laden tanker, spilling the chemical on the road. The couple, with their four-month-old son, came into contact with the acid and suffered serious burns on their body.

The incident happened when the chemical factory owner and the driver of the tanker were loading acid into the vehicle. Both of them fled the scene.

The injured have been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and from there they have been referred to Fortis hospital. The hospital authorities informed that they are in critical condition.

After this incident, the police reached the spot and investigation is currently underway.