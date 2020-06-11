Delhi: Cop injured in gun firing in Indralok police station

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A police officer and a few others were injured in an incident of gun firing in the Indralok police station on Wednesday night. The officer was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, a man named Akhlaq came to the police post in to register a complaint on Wednesday night. He alleged that a man named Sadakin and his brothers beat him up and robbed him of his belongings.

The police then called Sadakin and his brothers to the station after which a verbal spat broke out between the accused and the cops. Sadakin then called his friends who were armed with sticks, batons and weapons and attacked the policemen.

One of these men, named Naved, fired at the police officers. The police too fired a couple of rounds in self-defence.