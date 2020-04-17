Delhi containment zones increased to 68, govt directs DMs to use app for door-to-door survey

The Delhi government on Friday added eight more containment zones to the list, taking the total in the capital to 68 as the number of cases climbed to 1707 with 67 new cases.

The death toll in Delhi rose to 42 after four more casualties were reported on Friday. Total active cases are 1592 and 72 have been cured of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use the new 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in containment zones.

The app will speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data as the officials said the delay in collecting and analysing the data of a person in physical form is a major challenge.

With 68 notified containment zones across the capital, the first phase of the app-based assessment is likely to be launched in South Delhi.

List of Containment Zone in Delhi

S.N. District Containment Zone

1 South Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar. New Delhi

2 South Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 SangamVihar, New Delhi.

3 South Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi

4 South Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, 1Chirki Village, New Delhi.

5 South Jain Mohalla, PanditMohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

6 South Boundary Start from B-4/200 and cover the whole locality till backside of Humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

7 South, H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi.

8 South Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20. L-11, SangamVihar, New Delhi

9 South-West Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

10 South-West Dinpur Village

11 South- West Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony. Mahavir Enclave. New Delhi

12 South-West C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119

13 South-East Mark. Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

14 South-East Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

15 South-East Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

16 South-East H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II, Delhi

17 South-East H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, New Delhi

18 South-East Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, MadanpurKhadar, Extension, Delhi

19 South-East MehelaMohalla, MadanpurKhadar, Delhi

20 South-East I-Block, Near Umar Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

21 South-East E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

22 South-East H No. 97 to 107 and H. Na. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi

23 South-East E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash. Delhi

24 South-East. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash, Delhi

25 South-East Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D. Sangam Vihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2. New Delhi.

26 South-East Entire Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

27 South-East Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

28 South-East Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 & Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

29 North B Block Jhnngirpuri.

30 North Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhnngirpuri.

31 North 1100 Wali Gali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238- 1268), 1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri. Delhi

32 North G, H and I Bloc!, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi .

33 East H. No 141 to H No. 180 Gali No. 14. Kalyanpri, Delhi

34 East Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

35 East 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi

36 East Gali No 9. Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.

37 East Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi

38 East MayurdhwajAppartments, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

39 East Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi

40 East Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 KrishanKunj Extension Delhi.

41 East Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West VinodNagarDelhi 110092.

42 Shandara E-Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi

43 Shandara J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

44 Shandara F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

45 Shandara Pratankhanil .11illnill Colony.

46 Shandara Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Rant Nagar, Shandara

47 New Delhi Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South MotiBagh

48 New Delhi Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi.

49 Central Sadar Bazaar, Central District.

50 Central Chandni Mahal, Central District.

51 Central NabiKarim, Central District.

52 Central Balaji Apartment. Sant Nagar. Burari. Delhi - 110084

53 Central Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

54 Central Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

55 West In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015

56 West In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar , New Delhi 110063.

57 West In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar, New Delhi

58 West In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi

59 West In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar, Delhi 110063.

60 West In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063.

61 West In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008.

62 West In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

63 West In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi.

64 West In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi

65 West In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

66 North-East H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

67 South H.No. 153/B, 4th Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

68 North H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, Jhangir Puri, Delhi