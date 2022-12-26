Delhi cold wave update: How long will extreme cold spell in capital last? Know IMD predictions

Delhi IMD weather update for cold wave (File photo)

Cold wave update: As the holiday season of Christmas and New Year has brought a festive environment for Delhi, the national capital has also been reeling under intense cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature of the day dipped to as low as 3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain the same for the next few days, as a cold wave has gripped the national capital and several other states in the northern region of India.

Delhi and nearby states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab woke up to heavy fog on Christmas morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature dwindling below 5 degrees Celsius early in the morning on Sunday and Monday.

The residents of Delhi have been left shivering since Christmas eve, just as IMD announced that the national capital will be engulfed by a thick blanket of fog and extremely chilly weather for the coming week, hampering the New Year and Christmas celebrations of the residents.

The statement issued by the IMD reads, “Today, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi.”

As the chilly winds and intense fog have gripped Delhi and the National Capital Region, many residents are asking the same question – when will the cold waves in Delhi end?

As of now, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi, announcing an intense cold wave in the national capital. IMD has predicted that the cold wave will grip Delhi, Haryana, and some other NCR areas for the next 24 hours, according to the most recent update.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions in the capital city are expected to prevail for the next 2-3 days, and the minimum temperature is expected to remain below 4 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days, as per early IMD predictions.

The maximum temperature of the day in Delhi settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius from the Safdarjung observatory in the national capital on December 26 and is expected to go further down in the coming days.

