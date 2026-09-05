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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami, seeks Lord Krishna’s blessings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for the people of Delhi.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits ISKCON Temple on Janmashtami, seeks Lord Krishna’s blessings
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and offered prayers to Lord Krishna.

CM highlights message of Janmashtami

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said Janmashtami is more than a celebration marking the birth of Lord Krishna. She described it as a festival of devotion, happiness and spiritual joy.

The Chief Minister said Lord Krishna’s life and teachings continue to guide people towards truth, righteousness, duty and compassion.

Rekha Gupta extends greetings to Delhi

Gupta also extended her greetings and best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Janmashtami.

She prayed for Lord Krishna’s blessings to bring happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being to everyone.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up work on sanitation, waste management, primary education, healthcare and environmental improvement to help turn the national capital into a developed city.

Gupta made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with newly appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the MCD’s special and ad-hoc committees at the Chief Minister’s Janseva Sadan.

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