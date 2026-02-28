FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme', nearly 90,000 students to get daily boost

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Morning Nutrition Programme', which will provide children with energy and nourishment at the start of the day, enabling them to participate actively in studies, sports and other activities.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta rolls out 'Morning Nutrition Programme', nearly 90,000 students to get daily boost
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Morning Nutrition Programme
    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Morning Nutrition Programme’ organised by the Akshaya Patra Foundation. On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the smiling faces of school children testify to the fact that nutrition is not merely about food, but the very foundation of building the future. This commitment to service carries forward India’s cultural tradition in which the donation of food is regarded as the highest virtue.

    She commended the organisation and described the initiative as a strong foundation for the bright future of children. The Chief Minister affirmed that the Delhi Government stands firmly with the organisation and will extend full support to this noble endeavour. 

    She noted that the Mid-Day Meal Scheme has connected millions of children to schools and played a significant role in their physical and mental development. Taking this forward, the ‘Morning Nutrition Programme’ will provide children with energy and nourishment at the start of the day, enabling them to participate actively in studies, sports, and other activities.

    The Chief Minister informed that the Akshaya Patra Foundation, in collaboration with approximately 200 Delhi Government schools, is providing meals to nearly 90,000 children. The meals are delivered in a timely manner through the Foundation’s four state-of-the-art kitchens operating in the capital. She termed the initiative an important step towards the holistic development of children.

    She further stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, initiatives such as PM Poshan, the National Food Security Act and the Poshan Abhiyaan have transformed nutrition into a people’s movement in the country. Healthy and well-nourished children, she said, form the bedrock of a developed India. Referring to the Prime Minister’s efforts towards women’s and girls’ health, nutrition for expectant mothers, the promotion of millets and vaccination against cervical cancer, she remarked that all these initiatives are crucial to building a healthier India.

    The Chief Minister added that, with the resolve that ‘no one should sleep hungry’, the Delhi Government has been providing meals at just ₹5 through Atal Canteens to workers, the underprivileged, attendants of patients, and other vulnerable persons. The Government aims to provide meals to one lakh people daily. In this regard, a target has been set to establish 100 Atal Canteens, of which 71 are already operational.

    She emphasised that focusing on nutrition and health is more important than treatment, as a healthy childhood defines a prosperous India. The partnership model between the Government and institutions such as the Akshaya Patra Foundation stands as an excellent example of coordination between society and governance.

    On the occasion, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shri Shyam Jaju, National President of the Akshaya Patra Foundation Shri Bharatarsabha Das, Vice-President Shri Chanchalpati Das, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Shri Yogesh Verma, along with several other dignitaries, were present

