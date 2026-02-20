Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Delhi unveiled the one-year report card of her government in the national capital, highlighting achievements across different sectors.

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Chief Minister, released a one-year report card on Friday, highlighting achievements across different sectors in her first year of governance. CM Rekha Gupta was sworn in on February 20 last year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outshone the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly Elections. This was the first time in 27 years that the BJP came to power in Delhi.

In a video shared by CM Gupta's official social media handles, she spoke about her government's achievements in the last one year and said, ''Today's report card reflects the facts of our one year ofhard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results. This government is not a government of announcements, but of action.''

''In one year, we have tried to take Delhi from stagnation to progress. We tried to take it from: excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development. With every step we took, the government focused on less paperwork and more work. I can say that the government in Delhi today does not engage in poster politics, does not engage in tweet politics. We have transformed Delhi's work culture. We offer solutions, unlike previous governments, who used to make noise,'' she added.

''Today, as we complete one year, I can confidently say to the people of Delhi that we have worked across every sector to bring about positive change in Delhi,'' CM Gupta further said.

Talking about the education sector, CM Gupta added, ''The previous govt spoke a lot about education, but the public knows the reality. They spent more money on publicity than on infrastructure. Today, the govt took a daring step of passing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which showed the way on how we can stop education from becoming a business. We want every school to have smart classrooms and digital libraries.''

Meanwhile, Delhi CM offered prayers at the Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple on Friday and thanked the people of Delhi and the Prime Minister for the trust placed in her leadership.