FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked

Watch Video: After robodog row, shirtless men at AI Impact Summit 2026, Youth Congress members protest outside venue

'Just for show, talking behind closed doors': England great Alastair Cook questions India-Pakistan handshake snub

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan semi-final clash more likely than final; Here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeDelhi

DELHI

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Delhi unveiled the one-year report card of her government in the national capital, highlighting achievements across different sectors.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marks one year in office, unveils report card highlighting achievements
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta released the one-year report after her government completed its 1st year in office
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Chief Minister, released a one-year report card on Friday, highlighting achievements across different sectors in her first year of governance. CM Rekha Gupta was sworn in on February 20 last year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outshone the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly Elections. This was the first time in 27 years that the BJP came to power in Delhi.

In a video shared by CM Gupta's official social media handles, she spoke about her government's achievements in the last one year and said, ''Today's report card reflects the facts of our one year ofhard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results. This government is not a government of announcements, but of action.''

''In one year, we have tried to take Delhi from stagnation to progress. We tried to take it from: excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development. With every step we took, the government focused on less paperwork and more work. I can say that the government in Delhi today does not engage in poster politics, does not engage in tweet politics. We have transformed Delhi's work culture. We offer solutions, unlike previous governments, who used to make noise,'' she added.

''Today, as we complete one year, I can confidently say to the people of Delhi that we have worked across every sector to bring about positive change in Delhi,'' CM Gupta further said.

Talking about the education sector, CM Gupta added, ''The previous govt spoke a lot about education, but the public knows the reality. They spent more money on publicity than on infrastructure. Today, the govt took a daring step of passing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which showed the way on how we can stop education from becoming a business. We want every school to have smart classrooms and digital libraries.''

Meanwhile, Delhi CM offered prayers at the Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple on Friday and thanked the people of Delhi and the Prime Minister for the trust placed in her leadership.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan
Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.8-magnitude tremor felt in Kabul, Nangarharh
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026
Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief at AI Summit 2026
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?
Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity?
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns
Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred pool
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur, per night cost of villa leave you shocked
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda will get married in this hotel of Udaipur,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement