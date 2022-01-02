Delhi CM presser: Arvind Kejriwal says 37,000 oxygen beds available in hospitals for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today briefed a press conference on the rising number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital. The main take away from the presser was that the Chief Minister asked people to not panic because of the rising cases.

Arvind Kejriwal assured people that there are enough oxygen beds as hospitalisation was low. He informed that at present only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in Delhi. He informed that the state government has provided 37,000 oxygen beds in Delhi hospitals.

"At present, only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in Delhi. We have 37,000 of them. There is no need to panic, but have to be responsible by wearing marks and avoiding gatherings. This COVID variant is very mild," he said.

COVID19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied y'day. All cases are mild & asymptomatic: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's press conference comes at a time the number of Omicron cases in Delhi have risen to 351, the second highest tally in the country after Maharashtra which reported 460 cases. On the other hand, the air quality of the national capital has deteriorated to 'very poor' category on Sunday morning. The AQI was 398 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

COVID मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है:



29 दिसंबर 21

सक्रिय मामले: 2191

अस्पताल में भर्ती: 262



2 जनवरी 22

सक्रिय मामले: 6360

अस्पताल में भर्ती: 247



इस बार ज्यादातर मामले हल्के और बिना लक्षण वाले हैं



- CM @ArvindKejriwal

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted from its official Twitter handle that an important press conference will be held today at 2 pm. "Senior AAP leader will address an important press conference today at 2 pm," AAP tweeted.