The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to return after the 27-year-long wait to the national capital as the oath-taking ceremony of the next Delhi Chief Minister is likely to take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, a Party top source told ANI The party formed the government in Delhi after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

However, the suspense over the CM of Delhi still remains as the party has yet to make an announcement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures will attend the ceremony, a Party top source told ANI. The final rehearsal for the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Ground is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM.

According to recent updates, the BJP MLAs will meet on February 19 to elect the new Delhi CM, and the oath-taking ceremony will be held on February 20 at 4:30 pm party top source told ANI. BJP leaders and police personnel will inspect the final arrangements tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with over 50 VIP leaders, will attend the event. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by BJP state Chief Ministers, all Union Ministers, and NDA leaders.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony, Around 30,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony.

RSS leaders, spiritual dharm Gurus will also attend the oath ceremony. Industrialists, celebrities likely to attend the programme, BJP leaders and workers from other states, who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections, have also been invited to the ceremony. Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and around 30,000 guests have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

According to a Business Today report, 20 state chief ministers and several central ministers from the NDA coalition, alongside industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are likely to be present.

(With inputs from ANI)