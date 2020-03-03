Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today at 11 AM

Around a week after the national capital was hit by violent riots that has claimed 47 lives so far, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 AM. It is a courtesy meeting and will take place in the Parliament at 11 AM.

The is the first visit between Kejriwal and Modi after the former gained a huge victory in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections.

Last week, Kejriwal had met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to dicuss the law and order situation in the capital following violent clashes in the northeastern district of Delhi.

On February 19, Kejriwal had a meeting with Shah post the election result in which the AAP chief had said that both leaders have agreed to mutually work on the development of the national capital.

The AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Asselbly Elections that were held on February 8 while the BJP won the rest eight.