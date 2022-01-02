Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address media today at 12 noon, COVID-19 lockdown likely?

A day after the national capital on Saturday recorded a massive 50% jump in fresh COVID-19 infections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address an important press conference today at 12 pm. The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi made this announcement from its Twitter handle.

AAP tweeted, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address an important digital press conference today at 12 noon." The national capital recorded 2,716 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise since May 21. The city on Saturday recorded 351 cases of Omicron.

Saturday's tally of COVID-19 cases, surged by the Omicron variant, was 51% higher than that of Friday and Delhi's positivity rate has now mounted to 3.64%.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on December 29 decided that 'yellow alert' in Delhi would continue for the time being and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs. Under the 'yellow alert', many COVID-related restrictions are imposed in Delhi.