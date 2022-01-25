Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hints at lifting Covid-19 curbs soon amid dip in daily cases

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has decreased significantly over the last week, many traders and residents have been urging the government to lift some of the curbs imposed in the national capital to curb the spread of the virus.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hinted that the restrictions in the city will be eased soon as the positivity rate has dropped significantly over the last week. This comes a week after traders met with the chief minister, urging him to remove Covid-19 restrictions.

Kejriwal said that Delhi is set to record a positivity rate of 10 percent today, while the highest positivity rate in the city was 30 percent, recorded on January 15. He said, “When Covid cases rise, we are forced to impose restrictions and people face difficulties. We only bring in restrictions that are needed.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further said that he had sent proposals to the Lieutenant Governor regarding lifting restrictions in Delhi, but he did not accept. "We will together lift the restrictions soon," the Delhi CM said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 5,760 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the daily health bulletin. The positivity rate in the city stood at 11.79 percent, while the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 45,140, according to the bulletin.

Kejriwal further added that 100 percent of the eligible population in Delhi have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 82 percent of the people have received their second dose.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to conduct a meeting on January 27 in view of the Covid-19 situation in the city, where it is likely to focus on lifting some of the strict Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Delhi.

Currently, there is a night curfew and a weekend lockdown in place in Delhi. Apart from this, all the restaurants, bars, and food joints have been shut down for dine-in services, and only takeaway and delivery services are allowed in Delhi.