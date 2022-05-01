Delhi: 77-year-old found murdered in posh Civil Lines house

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 01, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

New Delhi, Civil Lines: A 77-year-old man in Delhi's Civil Lines area was found murdered inside his house, the news agency ANI reported.

According to the police, the man's son found him in his bed with a slit throat and knife injuries. He was brought dead at Delhi's Sushruta Trauma Centre.

A security guard told the police that he spotted two people fleeing the spot.

A 77-yr-old man murdered,cash stolen from his house in Civil Lines area earlier today.His son had found him in his bed with his throat slit&knife injuries. He was brought dead at Sushruta Trauma Centre.A security guard submitted spotting 2 people trying to flee: DCP North (Delhi) pic.twitter.com/lAO9EwoNFs May 1, 2022

The police haven't arrested any accused so far.