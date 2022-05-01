Search icon
Delhi: 77-year-old found murdered in posh Civil Lines house

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: May 01, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

New Delhi, Civil Lines: A 77-year-old man in Delhi's Civil Lines area was found murdered inside his house, the news agency ANI reported.

According to the police, the man's son found him in his bed with a slit throat and knife injuries. He was brought dead at Delhi's Sushruta Trauma Centre. 

A security guard told the police that he spotted two people fleeing the spot. 

The police haven't arrested any accused so far. 

Further investigation is underway. 

