Delhi cinema halls reopen with 100% capacity, 200 people allowed in weddings- Check new guidelines here

With the COVID-19 cases across the country declining each day, many state governments have decided to relax some of the COVID-19 restrictions issued during the deadly second wave. As the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi dwindles in double digits, the government has decided to issue new guidelines.

The Delhi government has issued an order which stated that the cinema halls in the national capital are allowed to reopen with 100 percent capacity from this month. Earlier, cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes were only allowed to operate at a 50 percent capacity.

The new guidelines state that the owners of the cinema halls and multiplexes will be responsible for making sure that everyone is adhering to the government-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs). Strict penal and criminal action will be taken against the owners if any violation is noticed in the same.

The government has also relaxed the marriage restrictions in Delhi and has said that now, 200 people will be allowed to attend wedding functions while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. During the second wave, only 50 people were allowed to attend marriage functions while 20 people were allowed to attend funerals.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has mentioned in its order that these guidelines and restrictions will remain in place till the intervening night of November 15-16 or till any further orders. The government will most likely monitor the COVID-19 situation after Diwali to take any further decisions regarding the guidelines.

The DDMA has also allowed the schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in Delhi to reopen from November 1. The notification reads, “DDMA has now allowed the reopening of schools for all classes. Therefore it is decided to reopen the schools from November 1, 2021, for students of all classes.”

Guidelines such as no sharing of lunches and stationary and thermal checks at entry points need to be followed by all the schools. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has decreased significantly over the past few weeks, with just 37 new cases reported on October 30.