AQI in Anand Vihar area crossed the 400 mark, being recorded as 405 at 7 AM, categorized as ‘severe’, worse than the AQI of 367 recorded on Saturday.

The air quality of Delhi NCR is seeing yet another downward spiral as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital’s Anand Vihar area was recorded at a whopping 400, categorised as ‘Severe’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 7 a.m. AQI at the Akshardham Temple deteriorated 261, whereas IGI airport recorded an AQI of 324, both categorized as ‘very poor.’