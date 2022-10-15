Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Government to develop 1,100 ghats this year, allocates Rs 25 crore

Delhi Chhath Puja 2022 (file photo)

Chhath Puja will be celebrated in Delhi this year on a grand scale after the festivities were affected due to COVID-19. The Delhi government has made grand preparations for the same and announced that it will develop 1,100 sites for Chhath Puja. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the festival. Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

CM Kejriwal also urged people to wear masks and observe all safety protocols while celebrating. "The intensity of the infection may have reduced but the infection is still there. Please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear a mask. Fines might have gone but please follow the rules," Kejriwal said.

Chhath Puja 2022

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of 'arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

During a digital media briefing, Kejriwal also spoke about how the festival had grown since the formation of the AAP government in 2014. "Before we came to power, the government would allocate Rs 2.5 crore for making preparations at 69 sites but now, the budget has grown to 25 crore and the sites to 1,100," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said his government had made arrangements, including setting up tents, chairs, washrooms, ambulances, first-aid and power backup, at the puja sites.

He stressed that Delhi Police was supporting the security aspect and CCTV cameras would be installed at various locations.

Kejriwal added that people should also pray to "Chatth Maiyya" to provide respite from Covid and also for the progress and development of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)